PSG suspends Messi over unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia

Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, has been suspended by his French club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), for going on a personal promotional trip to Saudi Arabia without permission.

Messi, as gathered, had asked PSG for permission to be able to travel to the country, which he did on Sunday night, having twice postponed a scheduled commercial trip there previously due to team defeats.

However, Messi did not get that permission and has therefore been suspended for two games and fined two weeks’ wages after a day of meetings between the club’s hierarchy.

The level of response from the club, who were declining to comment publicly yesterday, is proof of a new policy at PSG, driven by president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, whereby no one is bigger than the club – and the same rules will apply to everyone.

The 35-year-old was pictured in Riyadh on Monday and advertised his presence in the country on his social media. Messi already serves as a tourism ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Messi will now miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio, but could return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

The World Cup winner is in the final months of a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 leaders, and last month Sky Sports News reported he wanted to witness their sporting plans for next season before committing to a new contract.

Messi, who has returned to Paris tonight (Tuesday), posted on his Instagram in partnership with VisitSaudi a picture of a row of palm trees with the caption: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi.”

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal want to sign Messi this summer when his contract at PSG runs out and, with the backing of the country, are prepared to pay him an astronomical £400m for just one season in order to market a league that contains both Cristiano Ronaldo and the 2022 World Cup winner.

Tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb tweeted a welcome to Messi on Monday as well as posting pictures of the Argentina World Cup winner, only hours after he had played 90 minutes of PSG’s 3-1 home defeat to Lorient, which cut their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to just five points with as many games remaining.

“I am happy to welcome Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences,” Al-Khateeb tweeted. “We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality.”

