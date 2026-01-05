PSC alerts applicants about fake recruitment fees

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has alerted Nigerians about unscrupulous agents and cyber cafes demanding up to ₦15,000 from applicants seeking enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force, stressing that the recruitment process is entirely free.

Spokesperson of the PSC, Torty Njoku, said that the commission’s attention had been drawn to activities of “unscrupulous elements” who exploit unsuspecting applicants by charging money under the guise of facilitating police recruitment.

Njoku added that the claims by some agents that the fees were being remitted to the PSC or other government authorities are “false and misleading,” and urged applicants to ignore such demands.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PSC directed prospective recruits to submit applications only through the official recruitment portal at www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng, without engaging third parties. Applicants were further warned that failure to comply with this directive may lead to falling victim to fraud.

The Commission emphasised that no payment is required at any stage of the recruitment exercise, adding that anyone found engaging in fraudulent practices would face the full weight of the law.

Njoku urged applicants to report any illegal demands for money either at the nearest police station or directly to the PSC via 07054992071 (SMS or WhatsApp only).

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and fairness, the PSC said it remains determined to ensure a merit-based enlistment process accessible to all qualified Nigerians.