PRP rejects Bauchi Gov. amid defection rumours

Rumours of a political shake-up have taken a dramatic turn as the Peoples Redemption Party delivered an unfiltered rejection of the alleged move by Governor Bala Mohammed to align with the party, insisting that such speculation has no place in its political future and contradicts its core philosophy.

PRP leaders stated that the party cannot serve as a refuge for individuals it believes represent governance practices conflicting with its principles, stressing that its credibility will not be gambled for short-term advantage.

The party’s position emerged on Wednesday following reports suggesting Governor Mohammed was considering a switch to the PRP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PRP State Secretary, Wada Abdullahi, faulted the reports, describing them as “a misrepresentation of the party’s character and direction” adding that the party maintains strict standards on leadership integrity.

“Our decision is clear. We are not prepared to accommodate political actors whose performance raises fundamental questions on transparency and public interest,” Abdullahi said.

The party further referenced previous political controversies involving supporters of the governor, pointing to alleged acts of disorderliness during engagements at the national headquarters of his current party in Abuja.

PRP argued that such conduct does not align with what it calls its “culture of disciplined politics,” noting that the party stands on values that promote accountability and responsible governance.

“We are guided by order, respect for institutions, and democratic maturity. Behaviour that seeks to bully processes is unacceptable,” he explained.

However, PRP clarified that it remains welcoming to political figures with demonstrable records of public service, transparency, and commitment to the state’s long-term progress.