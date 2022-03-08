Protests rock Lagos over 22yrs old female BRT passenger’s death

As the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police expands investigation on the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwole, members of the deceased lady’s family, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and dozens of sympathisers have stormed State House of Assembly and streets, protesting against her death, and demanding justice.

The demonstrators defied the scorching sun on Tuesday to express their displeasure over the delay in the arrest of everyone involved in the actions that resulted in the death of the lady after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) from Chevron bus stop in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government to Oshodi.

They alleged that the Nigerian Police has started footdragging on the case and that the action of the law enforcement agency could jeopardise any hope of getting justice for the deceased lady that went missing for over a week.

The body of the fashion designer, who board a BRT to Oshodi, was found after several days of search by the family and arrest of the bus driver, Andrew Nice, and others.

As gathered, the demonstration over the fashion designer’s death was held simultaneously at the House of Assembly premises in Ikeja and in Ayobo axis of Alimosho Local Government, the home of Ayanwoles.

At the House of Assembly, the demonstration was led by one of the elder sisters to the deceased, Titilayo, who demanded that the case should not be swept under the carpet.

Speaking at the Assembly, Titilayo said that it was painful that such an incident happened in Lagos considering the promises made by the government that funds were spent daily to boost security apparatus.

Addressing the protesters at the entrance of the Assembly, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, assured the demonstrators that the lawmakers would ensure that the family gets justice on the case.

Obasa, meanwhile, urged Nigerians not to preempt the police, who is investigating the case, adding that the House would continue to follow up to ensure justice is served appropriately.

“The erroneous belief that it would be swept under the carpet is unnecessary. The driver has been arrested and is in custody. We are watching and must ensure justice is done on the case. The Governor has spoken about it and I just want to appeal that we work together to get justice.

“We will do everything to make sure that justice is served. Justice must be served. And everybody in Lagos must be protected.

