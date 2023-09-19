Protests against Mohbad’s death spreads across Lagos, Ogun, two others

Amid ongoing investigations to unravel circumstances that led to Nigeria’s fast-rising Afrobeat artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad, youths in Lagos, Ogun, Delta and Ondo States staged a peaceful protest demanding that all culprits be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

During the demonstration held simultaneously across the four states, the protesters were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions to express their stance and desire to get justice for the deceased singer especially his child.

Some of the placards displayed by the demonstrators on Tuesday reads: “Justice for Mohbad,” and asked the “government to arrest Naira Marley and Sam Larry”.

In Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the youths, all in black T-shirts began their rally from the popular, Panseke market and went through Oke-Ilewo and other locations in the capital, to inform the public of their grievances against the artiste death.

Addressing journalists, the protesters insisted that the Nigeria Police must bring the alleged suspects to book.

Some of the protesters said, “We are in pain!! Mohbad must not die in vain. We want the government to arrest Naira Marley and Sam Larry. Let them fish them out from their hiding places”.

In Ikorodu, youths were seen with placards advocating for justice and appealing to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to assist family of the deceased singer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

