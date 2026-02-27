Protesters rally behind INEC amid electoral act controversy

Tension over the controversial Electoral Act 2026 spilled into public view on Friday as demonstrators marched in support of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning against actions they say could disrupt preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The rally followed the Senate’s rejection of calls for another amendment to the new law. Opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, had urged an urgent review, describing the statute as skewed ahead of the next polls. Lawmakers dismissed the demand, advising aggrieved politicians to pursue concerns through established legislative channels rather than applying public pressure.

Under the banner of the Arewa Grassroots Leaders Assembly (AGLA), participants marched from the National Assembly complex to INEC headquarters in Abuja, carrying placards reading: “Chairman, Stay the Course,” “We Support Free, Fair and Peaceful Elections,” and “Defend Democracy.”

Addressing journalists, AGLA National President Collins Onogu said, “We have gathered peacefully today at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission to lend our voices not in condemnation but in commendation. This is a solidarity protest, a protest to say, ‘Nigeria sees the progress, and we ask that it continues.’ This is a protest of encouragement.”

He added that since assuming office in October 2025, the INEC Chairman had demonstrated “administrative will, institutional courage, and commitment to electoral reforms,” citing the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, FCT Area Council polls, and bye-elections in Kano and Rivers.

Onogu also praised logistics deployment, inclusion of persons with disabilities, and youth engagement, stating, “Democracy thrives not only on voting but on trust, and trust is built through consistent credible processes.” He highlighted upgrades to the Result Viewing Portal, noting “enhanced result upload stability” and improved safeguards against over-voting.

The demonstration came days after President Bola Tinubu signed the Electoral Act 2026 into law on February 18, replacing provisions of the 2022 legislation, as debate continues over its implications for party primaries and the broader electoral framework.