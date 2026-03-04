Protesters hit works ministry over Umahi’s N250m alleged debt

Protesters gathered on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja, calling for accountability from Minister of Works David Umahi over allegations of an outstanding financial obligation reportedly totaling about ₦250 million.

Some demonstrators, wearing protective gear amid fears of possible tear gas deployment, accused the minister of failing to address what they described as long-standing grievances tied to a multi-year dispute.

The protest centres on claims by businesswoman Tracy Nicolas Ohiri, who alleges that the minister owes her money for services and agreements entered into several years ago—a matter that has drawn widespread public attention.

Placard-carrying participants urged the minister to “leave married women alone,” while critics questioned the decision to arrest and charge Ohiri with defamation, arguing that the dispute is essentially civil in nature.

Human rights advocates, including Omoyele Sowore, previously confronted the minister at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja, insisting that financial disagreements between private citizens and public officials should be resolved through civil litigation rather than police intervention.