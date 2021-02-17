Protesters fault Myanmar’s junta claim on citizens support for coup

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have faulted Myanmar’s military over its claim that the citizens supported the junta’s overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, saying they would not be deterred in their bid to end military rule in the country.

The protesters hinted that the demonstration would not stop until the junta released the detained government officials and restore the civil rule in the country.

They also raised concerns about the assurance that the military government would conduct a fair election, adding that promises made by the junta during Tuesday’s conference could not be trusted.

The protester said that it was surprising that the police filed an additional charge against Suu Kyi hours after the military promised a fair transition.

The Nobel Peace laureate, detained since the coup, now faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Her next hearing is set for March 1.

“We love democracy and hate the junta,” Sithu Maung, an elected member of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) told tens of thousands of people at the Sule Pagoda, a central protest site in the main city of Yangon.

“We must be the last generation to experience a coup.”

Meanwhile, spokesman for the ruling council, Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, had yesterday alleged that 40 million of the 53 million population supported the military’s action.

Sithu Maung poked fun at that saying: “We’re showing here that we’re not in that 40 million.”

Suu Kyi’s party swept a Nov. 8 election as widely expected, but the army alleges there was a fraud. It said its seizure of power was in line with the constitution and it remained committed to democracy.