Protesters block Abuja airport road, demand Buhari’s resignation

Activities on road linking the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has been crippled after dozens of pro-democracy protesters marched on the road to fault President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and demand his immediate resignation.

It was gathered that the protesters, who were mostly youth, have setup burn fire on the road and began to alleged that the present central government should not be allowed to continue considering it’s policies and programmes.

It was learnt that the youth gathered on the road to express their displeasure towards the present administration’s programmes and policies particularly the strategies adopted to end insurgency and other criminalities that had affected businesses across the country.

In the video obtained by The Guild, the demonstrators, who wore a black T-shirts with a bold inscription, ‘Buhari Must Go’ were said to have stormed the road at about 5:30 am on Monday, preventing passengers that were about to board flights from Abuja to their destination.

The protesters were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions to further inform Nigerians reasons for their protests and their demands from the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

