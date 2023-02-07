Protesters attack banks, others during Naira swap protest in Ogun, Ondo

Activities in Abeokuta and other major communities in Ogun and Ondo States were completely brought to a halt for several hours when youths ran out of patience and resorted to violence over their inability to access the new naira notes after joining queues at different commercial banks across the metropolis.

The youths, who were reported to have stormed their preferred commercial bank as early as 5 am and joined other customers queuing to withdraw money from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and across the counter, became angry after they were turned back by the staff over lack of cash.

It was learnt that the agitation started on Tuesday at a GT bank branch in the Asero area of Abeokuta, with customers vandalizing property worth millions of naira and were about to set the building ablaze when Policemen attached to the Ogun Command repelled them.

After they were repelled, the angry protesters blocked the busy Obantoko road, setting bonfires on the main road, and forcing vehicles to stay away from the road.

Following their successful activities on the major road, the protest further spread to other parts of the metropolis including Sapon, Lafenwa, Adatan, Gbonagun Obantoko, where political posters and billboards were also not spared by the protesters.

In Lafenwa axis of the state, some protesters stormed a First Bank branch and set the ATM ablaze, to express their grievances against the naira shortage.

A commercial bank in Sapon was reported to have been forced to abruptly terminate its service to avoid the premises going under attack.

Also, banks around Oke-Ilewo and Panseke, which were still operating skeletal services were also forced to shut down operations so as to avoid attacks from the angry youths.

Eyewitnesses narrated that some bank staff were seen rushing out of the banks’ premises and leaving for their homes after discovering that the protest was already progressing towards their branch.

While parents rushed to schools to take home their wards at noon, residents were seen frantically calling loved ones to stay safe and avoid being victims of the ongoing violent protest.

“We can’t withdraw our money, we can’t buy fuel, see long queues everywhere. There is no water, there is no light, yet these people are out there campaigning. What type of a nation is this? We must stop this nonsense,” one of the protesters could be heard in a video.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying policemen were monitoring the situation.

While saying calm had been restored in Asero, Oyeyemi warned the protesters against causing more hardship for Nigerians, especially by vandalising other people’s properties.

He expressed concerns that some of those leading the uprising, do not have money to withdraw from any banks.

“We have talked to them so that they won’t turn the protest into the destruction of properties. Anybody who tries to destroy any property will be decisively dealt with. We have warned them.

“They are protesting that they can’t withdraw money and there is fuel scarcity. The funny thing is that those who don’t have N5 in their accounts are demonstrating that they can’t withdraw. This is uncalled for. We all have to be calm,” he said.

