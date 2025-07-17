Protecting youths from drug addiction hook

Last night, while sitting out with old friends and acquaintances, our conversation shifted to the alarming issue of drug use among our youth. What we shared left me deeply troubled, and I feel compelled to bring these stories to the attention of every parent, not as a police officer, but as a fellow parent who is genuinely concerned.

One of the anonymous stories shared left a lasting impression. An acquaintance of someone present recalled an unsettling visit he once had. A guest casually asked if he had “Coke” at home. Thinking she meant the soft drink, he promptly brought out a bottle of Coca-Cola from the fridge. To his shock, she seemed confused and made a phone call. Minutes later, someone arrived with what turned out to be an illicit substance, something he neither expected nor approved of. He immediately realised how easy it is for drug culture to slip into our everyday spaces, even under the radar of unsuspecting hosts. The experience deeply unsettled him, and he made sure to end the visit and distance himself from such behaviour. His story is a reminder that the language and access surrounding drugs have evolved, and we all must stay alert, both as parents and citizens.

Another friend recounted his experience with a cousin who took drugs and began misbehaving terribly, and they had to physically restrain him. In desperation, he said they put garri in a bucket and made him drink it. They held on to him tightly because, according to Yoruba belief, any madman who enters the market cannot be cured again. “Oti lo ni yen!”

Yet someone else shared his experience at a club. He noticed a group of young people seated together in a far corner, blowing balloons. Being innocent, he asked if it was a birthday party. His other friends laughed and explained that this is the new trend in drug use. Those balloons contained laughing gas, and these kids were getting high right there in the club.

A female friend told us about a terrifying night when her daughter’s friend came to spend the night. Suddenly, her daughter ran downstairs screaming that her friend was dying. She rushed upstairs to find the girl frozen on the floor with a syringe and other drug paraphernalia scattered around. It took them over 17 minutes to revive her. Without hesitation, she drove her straight to her parents’ house that same night, Makoba mi (don’t put into problem)😂🤣

I also shared my own professional experience as a police officer. A distraught father came to us, seeking help to locate his son, who had been missing for a month. The police succeeded in locating the young man. We discovered he had been heavily into drugs, had stolen large sums of money, and escaped to take drugs with his friends. When we found him, I advised the father to take him to a psychiatric hospital, despite his desire to have the police detain him instead.

The most profound lesson I learned about drug dependence came from my experience as RRS Commander, when we raided drug joints in Lagos. While chatting with the users, they told me something that still haunts me: “You get hooked on the first taste.” They explained that the first hit is often given for free, but after that, you start buying and become completely dependent. You’ll do anything, steal, lie, cheat—to get the next fix, and then the next one, and the cycle never ends.

Living in homes where children are battling drug addiction is not easy. It’s not a happy home anymore. Parents spend everything they have, seeking help everywhere, desperate for a solution. I’ve come to realise that parenthood is a responsibility that falls on all of us, yet we never attended a formal school for it.

There’s also an element of luck in parenting. “Persons whose palm kernels were cracked for them by benevolent spirits should not forget to be humble”, so those whose children are well behaved should remain humble and thank God.

I urge all parents to remain vigilant. Our homes are the first and most important classroom for our children. Be mindful of the company they keep, their access to phones and the internet, and the platforms that may prey on their curiosity.

A worrying trend is emerging where young people place innocent-looking orders like food or pizza, only to receive the meals alongs side ordered concealed drugs, delivered by dispatch riders. These transactions often happen right under their parents’ roofs, unnoticed and unchecked. It’s a stark reminder that our involvement and awareness are more critical than ever.

We must do everything possible to ensure our children never take that first drag, that first taste, that first hit. Because once they do, everything changes, and the battle to save them becomes a thousand times harder.

To every parent reading this: stay vigilant, stay involved, and remember, prevention is always better than a cure. For parents already navigating the heartbreak of a child battling drug addiction, please know that recovery is possible. With professional help, psychiatric care, counselling, and structured rehabilitation, combined with unwavering family support, many young people have turned their lives around. It takes time, patience, and consistency, but the results can be remarkable.

Addiction is not the end of the road. We’ve seen stories of full recovery of former addicts now thriving, purposeful, and drug-free. The key is early intervention, sustained support, and hope. Never stop believing in your child’s ability to heal. Every step toward recovery is a victory worth fighting for.

Disu is an Assistant Inspector General of Police.