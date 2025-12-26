Prosecutors request 10yrs jail for South Korean ex-president

As South Korean await outcome of the legal issue against the country’s ex-president, Yoon Suk Yeol, prosecutors have asked the court to sentence their former leader to 10years imprisonment for not enforcing martial law while in office.

They said that Yoon abused his presidential powers by unlawfully suspending civilian rule and obstructing justice, accusing him of excluding cabinet members from a key martial law meeting and later blocking investigators from arresting him.

The charges stem from events surrounding Yoon’s brief declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, a move that triggered nationwide protests, political turmoil and an emergency showdown in parliament.

Yoon was removed from office by South Korea’s Constitutional Court in April and has since been standing trial in Seoul, with a verdict in the current case expected next month, according to Yonhap news agency.

Defending his actions, Yoon said his decision to declare martial law was justified, claiming it was aimed at countering what he described as “pro-China, pro-North Korea, and traitorous activities” within the country.

The former president is also facing three other trials, including allegations of leading an insurrection, a charge that carries the possibility of the death penalty if he is convicted.