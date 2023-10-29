Property experts, others canvass proper documentation of Lagos mosque buildings

The Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou- Nolla, the Qadi, Independent Sharia. Panel, Lagos, Shakirullahi Obale, and other property experts have encouraged Muslims to adhere strictly to established rules guiding building construction while erecting Mosques and other related buildings across the state.

They stated that adherence to the rules and regulations stipulated by the government on construction of mosques would prevent the worship centres from being demolished or taken over by the government or an individual either legal or illegally in Lagos.

The Islamic cleric and others stated this yesterday at a one day sensitization programme organised by Mussodiq Sanni in conjunction with the Lagos Central Mosque held at Shamsi Adisa Thomas Central Mosque, GRA, Ikeja.

Abou- Nolla, while addressing the congregation, said without necessary approvals and documentation, such buildings including mosques risks being demolished by the state government.

He made reference to cases of Mosques handed over to the Muslim community in which the children of deceased owners rise up to take over the property since there were no official hand over notes.

According to him, ensuring proper Documentation will also save the Mosques from falling victims of being constructed on drainage channels that could be demolished in the long run.

In his lecture Obale stated that a popular mosque donated to Muslims in Mushin Local Government would have been pulled down by relatives of the donor after his demise over irrelevant sundry issues.

However, he said the saving grace was that the land on which the Mosque was built was duly registered by the donor before his demise.

“People tends to lose property if after 12 years the original owner failed to take action on it when construction was going on. The Prophet of Islam encourages professionalism in all we do as Muslims. Every land transaction must include Deeds of Assignment”.

On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, Hakeem Bello, who is the Special Adviser Media to the former Minister for Works, Babatunde Fashola, described Allah as the greatest Architect having created and landscaped all that benefit human beings like land and water.

Bello noted that Allah has directed that every aspect of human affairs should be documented with reference to Quran chapter 2 verse 282 .

He explained that Allah in the beginning created guidelines that shows the significance of place of worship for the Muslims.

The Media expert said such encourage proper documentation among different parties to avoid clash of interests in the future.

He commended the group for the initiative aimed at sensitising the Muslim Community in order to correct the anomaly where necessary.

“Even for our Mosques and other properties, we must ensure proper documentation through Registration at CAC, Lands Bureau to avoid harassment or demolition by government as the case may be. Most times, the Muslim Community is challenged by the demise of those who established the Mosque when they are no more and we should endeavour to address this”” he stated.

The Convener of the programme, Sanni, earlier explained that reason for the forum was to ensure Muslims accept the reality of proper Documentation to keep records for the future.

He said Islam shows much concern about Documentation even in the Holy Quran making reference to when Prophet Mohammed acquired a Mosque in Medinat with proper documentation during his life.

He promised to take the sensitization programme to other divisions in the state including; Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu and Lagos Island.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

