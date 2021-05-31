Property caretaker rapes 30yrs-old apartment seeker in Ogun

The Ogun state police command has arrested a 42-year-old property caretaker, identified as John Daniel for allegedly forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 30-year-old apartment seeker (name withheld) in the state.

The Guild gathered that suspect, who was apprehended by the law enforcement team after the victim raised alarm, lured the unsuspecting victim to his house, promising to secure a suitable apartment for her before the acts.

The State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this in a statement, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Sango Ota divisional headquarters by the victim.

The spokesman said the victim reported that she went in search of a shop to rent for her business at about 6 pm when she met the suspect, who told her that he has a container kept in his care by somebody, which she can use as a shop.