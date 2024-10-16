Professor Ishaq Oloyede at 70…

Everyone knows what is good; why they cannot imitate it is what baffles me! Or are they just pretending? In the event that you think I am directing my question only at those in power, permit me to announce to you that you are mistaken! Gani Fawehinmi, remember him? He put himself forward for election as president of this country but failed woefully! In parliamentary parlance, he not only lost the election but also lost his deposit! Femi Falana, who takes after Gani, contested election to be governor of his home state of Ekiti but also lost woefully! I can go on and on!

We know the right people but always choose the wrong person. Like the Jews of biblical times, we crucify Jesus Christ and demand freedom for Barrabas (Luke 23: 18 – 25). It happened then; it still happens now! So, if we suffer for the choices that we make, it is our fault. Said Cassius to Brutus in William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”: “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves, that we are underlings!”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reputed for head-hunting talents and good, quality hands. There are a few of them in his administration at the moment – but Nigerians, like Oliver Twist, want more! Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is one of them. Tinubu inherited him from his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari. Retired General Mohamed Buba Marwa, Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is another.

I once recommended that rather than waste time and resources conducting elections into the office of president, with all the bad blood it spins, we should just toss the coin for both Oloyede and Marwa; head or tail, whoever wins becomes the president and the other one the vice-president. The ink had not dried on the paper on which I wrote when people reminded me that both were Muslims! You see our problem!

Very well! I then made another proposition: that we toss the same coin for two Christians: the recently-retired judge of the Kogi State High Court, Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye: cerebral, incorruptible and an authority on electronic evidence, and the husband and wife that own and manage BOVAS Petroleum (where, despite all the monkey games played by filling station operators, you still get value for money). For gender sensitivity, let us pick the madam, Dr. Victoria Adunola Samson. Between these four, let us settle for the leadership of this country.

I can mention other names like Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, immediate past vice-chancellor of my alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University (Great Ife), Ile-Ife, and businessman Segun Olugboyegun (former Fagboyegun) as persons I know to be conscientious, passionate, and effective managers of men and resources with an uncommon love for our national well-being. You, too, can help hunt for more capable and trustworthy leaders.

Again, the ink had not dried on the paper on which I wrote when someone said: “Bolawole, why is your own name not there?” I replied that it would be immodest for me to nominate myself; others can if they think I am worthy!

When Oloyede celebrated his 70th birthday recently, his landmark achievements at JAMB, which were there for even the blind to see and the deaf to perceive, were on everyone’s lips. I am not aware he got gifts of Lamborghini or Rolls Royce cars! So, see how perverse our values are in this country! Mercifully, he got something far worthier than those: The accolades of ordinary Nigerians who appreciate the good work he has been doing in the very important education sector of our national life.

The icing on the cake was the tribute penned by President Tinubu. Titled “UNCOMMON SCHOLAR, EXCEPTIONAL ADMINISTRATOR: MY TRIBUTE TO PROF. OLOYEDE AT 70”, the president said: “As Professor Ishaq Oloyede turns 70… I pay a special tribute to this astute administrator, educator, author, and scholar, currently the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar. As the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Oloyede’s invaluable contributions to the nation through academia and public-sector administration have significantly impacted the academic community. His impactful tenure at the University of Ilorin, during which he introduced landmark ideas and innovations that helped the institution attain enviable heights, is on record.

“Through patriotic dedication and commitment to his craft, Prof. Oloyede imparted knowledge and character to thousands of students who underwent his teaching during his glorious and impactful academic career. Indeed, the bedrock of development lies in education. Developing nations, including Nigeria, are in dire need of more scholars like Prof. Oloyede. His selfless sacrifices and innovative approaches to learning and leadership give hope for a brighter future.

“Perhaps more remarkable is Prof. Oloyede’s transformative leadership at JAMB. He pioneered and sustained a series of reforms and technological innovations that have made the admission process in Nigeria transparent and credible. In his eight years of stewardship at the board, thus far, Prof. Oloyede has demonstrated an uncommon commitment to financial integrity and accountability in public service. He has also raised the bar in administration and management.

“I am proud of Prof. Oloyede’s accomplishments. The nation owes the professor of Islamic Jurisprudence a debt of gratitude for transforming JAMB, traditionally a non-revenue-generating government agency, into a consistent contributor to the national treasury through efficient financial management. His contributions to JAMB are invaluable and (are) greatly appreciated.

“On this occasion of his 70th birthday, I join members of the academic community, students, JAMB staff, and well-wishers in celebrating this scholar who, in words and deeds, has also done a lot to propagate the Islamic religion. I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to honour the distinguished professor with health, wisdom and strength to serve the nation for many more years”

Oloyede deserves this and every tribute marking his landmark birthday! But more than celebrate him, we should all imitate him – all of us from head to toe without an exception. Happy birthday!

Gov. Oyebanji’s second year in office

Ekiti State’s Gov. Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji aka BAO marks his second year anniversary in office today! He is unlikely to roll out the drums and waste millions of Naira of Ekiti’s hard-earned money that the state can ill afford. Others will do but this governor is not cut out for that. Publicly shy and silent achiever, he is humility personified. If you are searching for the archetype Yoruba Omoluabi, BAO is one. He has been caught on camera prostrating full length for Ekiti Obas and elders like Aare Afe Babalola, legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

Although Ekiti is not one of the country’s richest states in terms of allocation from the Federation Account and Internally Generated Revenue, reports from the state indicate that BAO has managed the state’s meagre resources with the fear of God. Ekiti needs the even keel with which BAO has steered its ship. The location of this state of “The Land of Honour” at the northernmost tip of the South-west has meant security challenges from rampaging Fulani herdsmen, which reached its apogee during the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari. Successive Ekiti governors have battled this scourge with varying degrees of success.

Only last January 29, 2024, two Ekiti Obas were accosted and gunned down in broad daylight. I was a member of the AFENIFERE delegation that went to commiserate with the governor. I asked and he told me that the state and, indeed, the entire South-west governors, were making arrangements to use Forest Rangers (what our people used to call “So’gbo-So’gbo” or forest guards) to checkmate the marauders. I can still recall that my father wanted me to enlist as a forest guard when I left secondary school in 1974 because, according to him, they make money there! Corruption did not just begin today!

Ekiti’s tourism potential is another sector that interests me. During the tenure of Gov. Fayemi, my family enjoyed the holiday of a life-time at the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resorts. My wife and children still ask: when are we going back there! BAO’s administration has given pride of place to showcasing Ekiti’s tourism potentials and I think the good initiative should continue. It will pay off over time if he faints not.

Ekiti was noted for education. Every household is said to boast at least a professor! The story is told of how SL Akintola, foremost orator and one-time premier of the Western Region, squared up to another orator but of an opposing party, K. O. Mbadiwe (corrupted in Yoruba as M – BA – D’IWE: If I turn into a book); Akintola dared K. O. to turn into a thousand books and see whether Ekiti will waste any time in reading him! TI O BA D’IWE, EKITI O KA O! It is of the same Ekiti that Akintola boasted had all manner of professors: Professor Igun, Professor Aluko, Professor Akala, Professor Atioro! BAO’s investment in education, to return the state to its place of glory is, therefore, not misplaced.

But this is just half-way through the first term; BAO needs all the support and encouragement to continue the good work. It is not yet “Uhuru” as the finishing line is still far ahead. A lot of work remains to be done. Tell BAO there is no resting on his oars until he leaves Ekiti far better than he met it!

