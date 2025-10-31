Prof Offiong emerges as Cross River varsity new VC

A Professor of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Offiong Effanga, has emerged as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), succeeding Prof. Florence Obi, whose five-year tenure ends this month.

Offiong’s appointment came 24 hours after the institution’s Governing Council conducted a rigorous selection exercise for shortlisted aspirants.

The screening process, which began at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, featured 10 distinguished candidates vying for the top position.

After the interviews, the Governing Council approved Offiong’s appointment based on his outstanding academic record, administrative experience, and vision for advancing the institution.

Offiong, who becomes the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university, will officially assume office in a month’s time for a single five-year term running from December 2025 to December 2030.

A renowned scholar, the 62-year-old began his academic journey at the University of Calabar in 1985 as a Graduate Assistant and rose steadily through the ranks to become a Professor of Inorganic Chemistry in 2002.

He has successfully supervised over 20 postgraduate theses, including one that won the NUC Best Thesis Award in Physical Sciences in 2012.

Offiong is also a recipient of several international research grants and fellowships, including the ICRETT Fellowship and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) scholarship, which enabled him to undertake research in leading institutions in Germany and other countries.

Beyond academics, he has served the university in several capacities — as Dean of Science, Dean of Students’ Affairs, Sub-Dean, and Member of the Governing Council.

At the national level, he once served as National Vice President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and was a member of the Presidential Task Team on Education between 2011 and 2015.

In Cross River State, Offiong served as Commissioner for Education from 2007 to 2015, during which the state’s performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) improved remarkably from 22nd to 6th position.

His tenure also saw significant infrastructure upgrades across public schools in all 18 local government areas.

An active member of several professional and humanitarian organisations, Offiong is the Immediate Past President of the Boys’ Brigade, Cross River Council, and a Ruling Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria.

He currently chairs the Education Committee of the Obong of Calabar Executive Forum (OCEF).

Prof. Offiong holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Calabar, as well as a Certificate in Laboratory Equipment Maintenance from Bristol Polytechnic, United Kingdom.