Prison guard dies, three others injure during bomb blast in Turkey

A prison guard has been confirmed dead while three others were left with varying degrees of injuries following an explosion that hit a bus conveying prison personnel in northwestern province of Bursa, Turkey.

The accident was said to have been caused by an improvised explosive device that was suspected to have been placed on the route where the bus would pass and was detonated after the bus arrived at the location.

Confirming the blast while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, Governor of the province, Yakup Canbolat, said that investigations were yet to ascertain the perpetrators of the action.

According to him, the bomb was planted next to an electric pole and was detonated by remote control when the bus carrying prison guard personnel went past it.

Canbolat disclosed that one person was seriously injured and was currently admitted to the intensive care unit while two others had mild injuries during the explosion.

he governor added that the two were taken to the hospital for treatment and had been discharged by medical officials after they were treated.

He further said that security agencies have begin investigations and were currently on trail of the perpetrators for onward arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law.

He noted that aside the security agencies, the country’s Justice and Interior Ministry officials would travel to Bursa, in order to visit the scene and gather facts on the action.

“All our security units are working on the issue from all sides. Hopefully, we’ll try to solve the issue and capture the perpetrators as soon as possible”, the governor added.

Although attacks have declined sharply in recent years, similar attacks were carried out in the past by Kurdish, leftist, and Islamist militants.

