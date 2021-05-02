Princess distances self from Baba Ijesha’s viral molestation video

Nigerian comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, popularly called Princess, has distanced herself from viral video circulating online showing how nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, was molesting her foster child.

The close-circuit Television footage showed the embattled actor kissing and fondling sensitive parts of the body of the 14-year-old girl after he ensured no one was in the apartment.

The actor was seen making frantic efforts to sexually arouse the minor as he was lifting the victim’s sleeveless gown dress and caressed her body.

But reacting to the viral video which has generated a lot of reactions online, princess through her lawyer distanced herself from the video, adding that she never authorised the publication on any media platform, including the Punch Newspaper.

In a statement by signed by her lawyer, Ibilola Subair, on Sunday, princess said that she was not responsible for the publication of the content and held liable for any loss arising from the said publication.

“Our client disclaims any liability or responsibility whatsoever that arises from the publication of the video on the Internet or any other social media platforms showing Olanrewaju James Omiyinka (a.k.a Baba Ijesha) molesting our client’s foster daughter.

“Our client did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage by Punch Media or any other person whatsoever.

“Our client expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however, arising from the content of the CCTV footage released to the general public through Punch Media,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

