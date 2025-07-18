Priest, three others die during herdsmen attack on Benue community

A group of armed men suspected to be herdsmen launched a violent attack in a community situated in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a Catholic leader and three others.

The victims, including Rev. Vitalis Kenvanger of St. Albert Catholic Church in Abata, Yogbo, and a local businessman, Dogo Udam, were ambushed along the Udei–Yogbo road near Gyungu Azer in a deadly attack by the assailants.

Aside from the fatalities, two other passengers, Iorember Famja and Mama Shiaondo, were abducted during the incident.

Reports gathered by our correspondent revealed that while Shiaondo was later released, Famja remains missing, as the abductors whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The incident was confirmed by Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan (retd), Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Homeland Security.

According to him, local vigilantes and security operatives have launched search operations in surrounding forests, though there has been no demand for ransom from the kidnappers.

Boniface Igboji, brother of the slain priest, expressed grief over the loss, stating that he had spoken with his brother just a day before the fatal attack.

“I didn’t know he would depart this earth today through these murderous Fulani jihadists,” he lamented.

In separate attacks reported across the state, a farmer, Iorpev Terngu, was hacked to death on his farm in Tse Atsem, Ukum LGA, while in Ukohol village, another resident, William Tyough, was reportedly tied up, murdered, and his motorcycle set ablaze.

Nyiev Ward, which includes the affected communities of Yogbo, Udei, and Yelwata, has witnessed a disturbing rise in violence, with armed herders said to be camping near Kadarko railway station and surrounding areas. The sustained assaults have displaced hundreds of residents.

Confirming these separate attacks, the Benue State Police Command disclosed that operatives have launched manhunt to track down the attackers.

The command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet assured that efforts are being intensified to restore peace in the troubled communities.

Meanwhile, the state government has continued to call for urgent federal intervention to address the persistent insecurity plaguing rural areas across Benue.