Presidency warns PDP against inciting public for another EndSARS protests

Concerned by the wanton destruction recorded during protests against Police brutality codenamed EndSARS, the Presidency has warned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from agitating for a repeat of the demonstration, saying EndSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism.

It said that rather than agitating for another destruction and demonstrations that could cripple businesses across the country, the opposition party should work for harmony and cohesion in Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, gave the warning while reacting to a call made by the PDP, urging Nigerians to return to streets and protest over hike in cost of production and other challenges confronting the country.

Adesina, on Tuesday, stressed that no political party, particularly those that consider peace and harmony across their country would encourage a breakdown of law and order like the EndSARS demonstration.

In the statement made available to newsmen, he said: “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has given itself away as being interested only in the destabilization of the country, peradventure it could then sneak its way back to power.

“Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised alarm about sinister plots by some elements to cause disorder in the land, using the energy crisis as a smokescreen, the PDP issued a statement, saying; “Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.”

“Which patriotic political party or organization ever threatens its country with anarchy, social upheaval, and disorderliness, except one still smarting from its snout being yanked from the honeypot, as happened to PDP in 2015?

“But we wish to remind the now tepid opposition party that it was Nigerians that gave it the boot 7 years ago, and those same Nigerians have not forgotten the travails they experienced, at a time the country was awash with money: no power, no infrastructure, insurgents ran riot around the nation, and our collective patrimony was looted blind. Those same Nigerians are not ready for another PDP misrule, not now, and perhaps not for a long time to come.

“Rather than plot and encourage “agitation worse than October 2020 EndSARS,” which it may well be conceiving, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country if it ever understands such concept.

“EndSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism. PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse. A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023, unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die it would if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than EndSARS”.

