Presidency requests probe on El-Rufai’s allege wire-tapping

The presidency has advocated for a thorough investigation into an alleged confession by Kaduna State ex-governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over claims that someone wire-tapped Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

It stated that the law enforcement agencies should investigate the former governor over his comments, describing it as a threat to the security of the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, questioned the implications of the alleged admission and urged relevant authorities to take action.

“El-Rufai confesses to wire-tapping Nigeria’s NSA on TV. Does it mean that he and his collaborators have wire-tapping facilities?”

“This should be thoroughly investigated and punishment meted out. El-Rufai is not too big to face the wrath of the law.”

While El-Rufai has yet to publicly respond to the latest remarks, the Presidency’s call signals the possibility of further scrutiny by law enforcement and intelligence agencies over the matter.

“Ribadu made the call because we listened to their calls. The government thinks that they’re the only ones that listen to calls. But we also have our ways. He made the call. He gave the order that they should arrest me,” El-Rufai had been quoted as saying on AriseTv.

He also acknowledged that the action may have been technically wrong.

“Because that technically is illegal. I know, but the government does it all the time. They listen to our calls all the time without a court order. But someone tapped his phone and told us that he gave the order.”

Earlier, El-Rufai alleged that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, was behind the failed attempt to arrest him by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

El-Rufai had made the allegation when former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, paid him a solidarity visit.

Speaking during his visit, Atiku strongly condemned the incident, describing it as not just an embarrassment to El-Rufai but to all Nigerians.