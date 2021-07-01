Presidency reiterates Buhari’s commitment to democratic norms, good governance

The Presidency has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to work for Nigeria’s progress with a focus on leaving behind stronger democratic institutions and culture that would continue to drive development.

It explained that the president remained focused on the goal of a greater Nigeria, delivering the gains of democracy to every citizen and working with organizations, particularly those directly involved with the grassroots to promote good governance and development.

The Presidency, through Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, assured that the administration would also welcome partnerships that would propagate the policies and actions of President Buhari’s government, especially in communities.

Adesina spoke on Thursday at the State House while receiving an award from Progressive Councilors Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councilors, led by the Chairman, Hon. Sunday Achor.

According to him, we will continue to support anything that will strengthen democracy. We will continue to be part of anything that will ensure progress for the work of the president.

Presenting the award titled, “Warrior of Truth and Tangible Development’’ to Adesina, the Chairman of PCF said that the decision to recognize his efforts in ensuring effective communication was collective, adding that the organization would continue to support the work of the administration.

“We are the closest elected officials to the people. We are custodians of the people. Our association consists of both serving and past councilors. Our coming here is a child of necessity putting into consideration your antecedents.

“We see you as a warrior of truth and tangible development and have decided to give you this award as an encouragement. We will partner with you to translate information into languages that the ordinary people will understand,’’ Achor noted.

The Chairman of PCF also praised the presidential spokesman for always standing for the truth, adding that most of his sacrifices and dedication to informing people on what was right and fair would be appreciated by many, while others would be more candid in assessment after he has left the office.

