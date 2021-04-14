Presidency reassures Chibok schoolgirls’ parents on rescue efforts

The Presidency has reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s commitment to rescue abducted Chibok schoolgirls in Boko Haram captivity since 2014 and reunite them with families and loved ones in the state.

The presidency also reassured parents and all concerned citizens that the missing girls who are students of Government Girls Secondary School (Chibok) Borno State remained constantly in the minds of government same way in the minds of their parents.

Through a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said that all avenues are being explore to ensure safe release of the remaining Chibok girls and that no efforts would be spared in securing their freedom.

“No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course. The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon,” the Presidency said in a statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Furthermore, the Presidency asked for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 279 girls were abducted and taken hostage by the armed group Boko Haram in Chibok, a town in Borno state, on April 14, 2014. While most of them were able to escape or were released, more than 100 are still missing.