Presidency raises alarm over planned smear campaign against Buhari

Following recent brewing crisis among Yoruba and Fulani ethnic groups in South West, the Presidency has disclosed that plans are being concluded in some quarters to launch a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari, using some online newspapers and blogs.

It alleged that the campaign, scheduled to be launched anytime soon through editorials and purported special investigative stories, was designed to further exacerbate tension in the land, by portraying Buhari as pandering to ethnic and other primordial tendencies, contrary to his pledge to belong to all Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, hinted that those behind the purported campaign had procured online blogs and newspapers to launch the said coordinated publications.

Through a statement released on Friday, Adesina noted that the plotters would hide their claims on alleged subjugation and suppression of a particular religion and ethnic groups by the president, adding that one of the medium has contacted some opinion leaders, especially those very critical of Buhari.

According to him, part of the planned publication is to make unwary readers believe that the president has continually used the powers of his office to shield and protect an ethnic group against crimes of murder, kidnappings, rape, and banditry in the southern, middle belt and some northern states.

“The publication will also refer Nigerians to a 58-page document, which chronicles purported atrocities of the ethnic group in the South since 2017, all of which it claims the Presidency has turned blind eyes to.

“Again, the hatchet job will allege that the president has continued to place members of his ethnic nationality in sensitive positions, so as to confer undue advantage on them. This allegation is by no means supported with reasonable facts and figures.

“Those who are bent on stoking ethnic and religious unrest in the country remain deaf to reason, and impervious to reality. They are hell-bent on distorting reality, and Nigerians are urged to be wary of them. It is all about the quest for power, and filthy lucre,”