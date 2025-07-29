26.6 C
Lagos
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
spot_img
National

Presidency justifies Tinubu’s N4.5bn gift to Super Falcon players

0
14

The presidency has defended President Bola Tinubu’s recent disbursement of cash gifts and conferment of the honour of Office of the Order of Niger (OON) on Super Falcons player and members of the technical crew after their 10th Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title win.

The administration’s response comes amid a wave of mixed reactions from citizens and critics, many of whom questioned President Tinubu’s gesture, deeming it excessive at a time when the government is grappling with substantial national debt.

Responding to critics, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the President merely did what any grateful nation would do to honour excellence and patriotism.

In a post on his verified social media account on Tuesday, Onanuga stated that the president’s gesture celebrated “excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry and the undying Nigerian spirit.”

“When you remember that Multichoice, the organiser of the BBNaija reality show, is offering the winner ₦150 million grand prize, you wonder why some Nigerians are unappreciative of President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons,” he wrote.

On Monday, Tinubu announced a cash reward of the naira equivalent of $100,000 (N153 million) to each Super Falcons player and $50,000 (₦75.6 million) to each members of the technical crew after their 10th WAFCON title win.

This came days after the Falcons defeated the Atlas Lionesses, Morocco’s women’s national team, in a thrilling 3–2 match at the Rabat Stadium, Morocco, to emerge as WAFCON champions of the year.

While many Nigerians welcomed the President’s gesture as a significant boost for women’s sports and national morale, others raised concerns about its timing and scale, especially given the country’s ongoing economic difficulties.

Onanuga, however, argued that the reward reflects the Tinubu administration’s emphasis on meritocracy and patriotic recognition.

“The President’s action demonstrates his administration’s commitment to celebrating excellence. It also sends a clear message to Nigerian youths that dedication and service to the nation are valued and rewarded,” he said.

Previous article
Kano Gov. okays N484M for schools renovation
Next article
Army kills two Boko Harams, recover logistic supplies in Borno

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.