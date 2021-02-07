Presidency faults PDP opposition against ex-service chiefs’ ambassadorial nomination

The Presidency has fualted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its strong criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for nominating the immediate past service chiefs for non-n career ambassadorial positions, saying such was bringing disrepute to Nigeria among committees of nations.

Aside from the battered image, the presidency indicated that such endeavour by the leading opposition party further proved that the PDP was ready to give Nigeria and Nigerians away in its alleged desperate bid to rule the country and resume ploughing its treasury.

It also described the PDP allegations that the former service chiefs nomination was to shield them from them from trial by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as baseless and laughable and that such was not befitting of a former ruling party.

The presidency, through a statement by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that since the world live in an evidence-based era for arguments, it was important that the opposition party provide evidence of rights abuse against the military in the war against terrorists.

Shehu added that the PDP attack over the widely praised nomination of the former heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Military Intelligence to the Senate for confirmation as non-career ambassadors meant that the opposition was yet to understand that transition was normal in decent democratic societies.

He said that it was baffling that the opposition and allegation was coming from PDP that “that fraudulently kept power for 16 years and is nursing the hope of one day returning to office as an elected government.”

He said, “How on earth can decent people run down hardworking professionals who have put in their best to defend their country? How can you run down your country and equate that with normal political dialogue and opposition?

“What is more, under these corrupt politicians the insurgency conquered large swathes of territory-18 Local Government Areas. Pray, if a political party, in a blind search for power can spurn the interest of the nation, embrace the language of hate campaign against the country’s military as enunciated by the terrorists, as the PDP does, what will be left for the Boko Haram to do? PDP is doing Boko Haram’s work!

“We live in an evidence-based era for arguments. If the PDP has evidence of rights abuse against the military in the war against terrorists, wouldn’t it be beneficial to the nation that they publish such evidence instead of levying grave accusations without proves? And to ask, in whose interest are they making these accusations that lack any depth?

“To add, we don’t think the ICC, which these childish calls are being made needs to be lectured on democratic values and human rights by the PDP. Who are they, and what is their record in office to lecture anyone? Zaki Biam and Odi where thousands of citizens were on record, the genocide operation comes to mind. Did they report themselves to the ICC?” the statement said.

Continuing, Shehu said “the PDP’s attacks on the ambassadorial nominations should be seen in the context of the opposition party’s track record as a university of liars, whose modus operandi is to propagate lies.

“The President is rewarding hard work and exceptional sacrifice by a set of military leaders who gave their best to the nation and will be remembered, sooner than later, for their contributions to the security and survival of Nigeria as one nation. They should be allowed to move to the next level.This is so that their examples will help to inspire others if given the opportunity to serve.”