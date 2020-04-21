Presidency, Fani-Kayode mourn former Attorney-General, Richard Akinjide

By Monsuru Olwoopejo

The Presidency and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode have reacted over the death of famous ex-Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Richard Akinjide, who passed on at 88 years,

In different statements, the presidency and Fani-Kayode extolled the virtues of the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who was famous for his interpretation of the country’s constitution and ensured that the country desists from engaging in acts that were not in conformity with world practice.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, in a statement on his social media handle, said: “Richard Akinjide, a politician and former minister just passed on. Rest In Peace (RIP)”.

Also pained for the exit of the legal practitioner, Fani-Kayode wrote of his official social media handle, on Tuesday, described the deceased as a great son of the country who would be missed for his contribution towards the development of Nigeria.

“Our father, Chief Richard Akinjide, Minister of Education in the 1st Republic, Minister of Justice in the 2nd Republic, a great nationalist and an elder statesman has passed on”.

The former minister added: “We loved and reverred him. My prayers are with his family. The Southwest and Nigeria has lost a great son. May his soul RIP”.

Akinjide, who served under the administration of late Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, and became famous for ensuring the country temporarily reverses public executions of armed robbers, died on Monday evening.

The deceased was also appointed minister of education and ensured that the country does away with the decree barring Nigerians that had gone to exile from returning home.