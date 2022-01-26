Presidency distances subsidy extension from 2023 politics, elections

The Presidency has faulted claims that the proposed eighteen months extension period for implementation of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, was to ensure smooth politics and sway Nigerians to the side of government ahead of 2023 elections.

It explained that contrary to insinuations from some quarters on the government’s gesture political connotation, the action had been taken after careful consideration of Nigerians’ interest and the economic situation that had affected many families across the country.

Justifying the apex government’s action on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that the government did not suspend the removal of fuel subsidy because of the 2023 elections but rather the right course of action to take in such situation.

Speaking during a popular TV programme, Adesina noted that the move was not to create soft landing for candidates that would be contesting for political offices, particularly the presidential seat on platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that while politics and elections would always remain part of Nigeria’s democracy, the issue of subsidy suspension was purely on economic basis and that the action was not for political climate consideration rather for the interest of Nigerians.

“That was not the intention, the intention was also stated – the timing is not right, it will exacerbate the hardship of the people and the President genuinely cares.

“Politics is a part of our lives, but elections will just be one event in the life of the country. When elections come, they go, the country continues. This fuel subsidy, whether it stays or goes, is going to have a serious impact on the economy.

“It is a valid thing [to do]. But is this done because of elections next year? No. It is done because as the minister (of finance) stated, the timing is not auspicious, inflation is still high. In the past eight months, we saw inflation reducing but the last month, it went up again; further consultations need to happen with all the stakeholders,” Adesina said.

The federal government had yesterday suspended the removal and promised that during the eighteen months extension period, it would shelve all plans to remove the contended government’s intervention.

With the extension, the government said that it would be approaching the National Assembly to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by proposing 18 months timeframe.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that with the proposal, the planned takeoff of the implementation slated for February will be postponed till further notice.

“This extension will give all the stakeholders time to ensure that the implementation is carried out in a manner that ensures all necessary modalities are in place to cushion the effect of the PMS subsidy removal, in line with prevailing economic realities.

“The president assures that his administration will continue to put in place all necessary measures to protect the livelihoods of all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable,” Sylva said.

