Presidency dismisses U.S. claim on Nigerian Christians persecution

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has dismissed claims by the United States House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria.

Bwala,w ho expressed dissatisfaction over the claim, emphasized that the Tinubu administration promotes religious tolerance and has recorded little to no cases of Christian persecution since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

In a statement released on Friday through his social media handle, the president’s aide questioned the context and accuracy of the report presented by the U.S. congressional committee.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu promotes religious tolerance. Since May 29, 2023, when President Tinubu assumed office as President, there have been little or no cases at all of persecution of Christians anywhere in the country.”

“While we are in no way admitting or authenticating the report of the U.S. Foreign Relations Committee, it is noteworthy to state that the committee’s report falls short of context and timelines,” he added. “President Bola Tinubu remains committed to promoting peace and religious tolerance.”

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa recently approved a recommendation for former President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Nigeria over the reported widespread killings of Christians in the country.

This decision followed a congressional hearing where U.S. lawmakers criticized the Nigerian government for failing to protect Christian communities from rising violence.

During the hearing, Committee Chairman Chris Smith cited a 2024 report by the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa, which stated that Nigeria accounted for 90% of all Christians killed worldwide annually.

The report, covering the period between October 2019 and September 2023, claimed that 55,910 people were killed and 21,000 abducted by terrorist groups operating in Nigeria.

The committee also referenced testimony from Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of the Diocese of Makurdi, who provided firsthand accounts of attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

Bwala’s response underscores the Nigerian government’s rejection of the allegations, arguing that the situation in Nigeria is not accurately represented in the report.

The administration maintains that it has taken steps to improve national security and religious harmony, particularly since Tinubu assumed office.

Nigeria has often refuted claims of religious persecution, instead attributing violence in various parts of the country to terrorism, banditry, and inter-communal conflicts rather than religious targeting.

While concerns over security challenges persist, the Tinubu administration continues to emphasize its commitment to ensuring the safety and coexistence of all religious groups in Nigeria.