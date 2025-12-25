Presidency dismisses report on Gbajabiamila’s removal

The Presidency has dismissed circulating reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu has removed his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, describing the claims as entirely false.

The denial follows the circulation of several unverified posts on social media suggesting a purported change in the Chief of Staff position.

It also clarified that Gbajabiamila remains in his position, while Principal Private Secretary Hakeem Muri-Okunola continues in his role, urging Nigerians to disregard the misleading social media reports.

In a statement on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, emphasized that these claims lack any factual basis and warned the public against spreading unconfirmed information.

He stressed that the viral claims are fabrications spread by individuals seeking to create discord within the government and mislead the public, causing unnecessary tension.

Onanuga called on news organizations and social media users to exercise due diligence by verifying information before publishing or sharing, highlighting the importance of responsible reporting in maintaining public trust.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely.

“The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff.”