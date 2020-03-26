Presidency debunks rumours on Buhari’s sickness, UK treatment

Office of the Presidency has come forward to refute rumours concerning the President, Muhammadu Buhari, who has been claimed to be gravely ill with the dreaded coronavirus disease, and that he and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, had been rushed to the United Kingdom for emergency healthcare.

The news, which had made rounds as a well publicised audio recording, had claimed that Buhari and Kyari were in critical condition which had necessitated procurement of a secret, emergency flight to UK for specialised medical care.

Speaking through a tweet on the official tweeter handle on Thursday, the presidency affirmed that Buhari was in good health and that he was busy working, as usual, at the state house.

It called for Nigerians to disregard fake news such as that which had earlier been circulated concerning the president, and assured them that all was well at helm of the nation’s affairs.