Presidency debunks Buhari, Tinubu rifts claims

The Presidency has cleared air on the alleged rift between President Muhammadu Buhari, and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, saying there no misunderstanding between the two leaders.

It explained that contrary to different media reports, Tinubu, who is a two-term former Lagos State governor, remains Buhari’s strongest ally and that their relationship remains so.

The presidency maintained that reports on the alleged rift, in connection with 2023 presidential election and rumoured ambition of Tinubu, were handiwork of mischief makers seeking ways to necessarily heat up the polity.

Through a statement released yesterday by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the presidency noted that Buhari and Tinubu shared strong commitment to APC towards bringing change to the Nigerian people irrespective of their positions.

According to the statement, it is quite unfortunate that certain sections of the media feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes planting such stories which are absolutely false.

“This administration is aware of pessimists and cynics who willfully spread misinformation to create doubts in the minds of the people about the relationship between its leaders and whether the party will remain intact or not.

“There is no doubt that the President and the party are focused on development, peace, and security, restructuring of the economy, and war against corruption in the country and will not be diverted to anything else. This desperate attempt to fool the people will not succeed.

“To President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains one of the most respected political leaders in the country who has stuck to his principles in the face of all adversities. He was instrumental to the formation, growth, and development of the APC into a formidable political party and the political alliance is waxing even stronger.

“If the Asiwaju is not a frequent face in the Aso Rock Villa, it is on account of the fact that he is not a cabinet member of this government. The fact that he is not every day around the Villa does not make him less of a friend to the President and this administration,” the statement said.