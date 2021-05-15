Presidency clears air on Buhari’s in-law on ICPC’ fugitive wanted list

The Presidency has said that the person declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) was President Muhammadu Buhari’s former son in-law, saying, the marriage has been dissolved some years ago.

It said that contrary to claims in some quarters, Gimba Ya’u Kumo wanted for alleged $65 million fraud, got married to Buhari’s daughter in October 2016 in Daura, Katsina State and that several months after the couples decided to end the marriage.

ICPC had declared Kumo, a former Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank, wanted over his involvement in fradulent actions across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, cleared air on the marriage and the former son in-law inclusion on the lists yesterday.

The statement read in part: ”A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared ‘an in-law of the President’ wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money, 65 million dollars to be exact.

”This should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President. Which in fact is the case.

”That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

”It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case.

”It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

”The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course.

”As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved,” the statement read in part.

