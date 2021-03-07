Presidency calms Nigerians against COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Following mixed reactions that trailed arrival and administration of coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, the presidency has clarified that the vaccine was safe and effective without any side effects as being alleged in some quarters.

It explained that contrary to the growing apprehension which greeted the vaccine and different theories, the vaccines have no side effects on those who have taken the jabs in the country, particularly on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, said that the clarification had become imperative to dissuade Nigerians minds from different misconceptions they harbour about the vaccine and ensure everyone register for the jab.

Through a statement yesterday, Shehu reassured Nigerians on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on both the president and vice president, adding that the duo felt normal and resume their duty posts.

Furthermore, he urged eligible Nigerians to register and benefits from the 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine available in the country for protection against the deadly virus.

“In response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, earlier this morning.

“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job.

“If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing like a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

“We hope this will help to send a strong message to the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine,” the statement said.