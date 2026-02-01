Presidency advocates killing of public infrastructure vandals

Worried by the huge funds expended on public infrastructures, the Presidency has advocated killing of people found vandalizing public infrastructures across the country.

The presidency described vandals of public infrastructures as the worst citizens who should not be treated with kid gloves.

The Special Adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has called for vandals of public infrastructure to be shot on sight.

Onanuga made the statement through his official social media handle on Sunday, while reacting to a video showing damage to an ongoing federal road project.

“Just shoot these unconscionable vandals/thieves at sight. They are the worst species of citizens,” he wrote.

The video showed men wearing reflective jackets, emblazoned with the crest of the federal ministry of works, narrating how vandals cut and removed starter bars, also known as shoulder rods, at the reconstruction site of the Ibadan-Ilesa/Ife federal highway.

An official in the footage said the vandals removed sections of the iron bars they could access, and cut out others entirely, despite security presence at the site.

“So what happens is that we have some people vandalising these starter bars. You can see that they are pressing in some places, but all these vandals, they cut out of it, they remove the ones they could remove,” he said.

“They cut the ones that are very solid and remove the ones they can remove entirely. These are starter bars. This is a very bad thing they are doing. These are vandals, and we have security patrols.”

The Ibadan-Ilesa/Ife highway is one of the major roads being reconstructed by the federal government.