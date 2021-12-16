Premier League postpones Man United, Brighton fixture over COVID-19 scare

Premier League has announced that the Saturday’s fixture between Manchester United Brighton has been postponed following coronavirus outbreak in the red side of Manchester.

The virus outbreak within the club meant United were forced to postpone Tuesday’s game against Brentford but players who aren’t undergoing a period of isolation returned to training on Wednesday, with 17 first team players pictured arriving at Carrington.

Some of the group trained at Carrington under the supervision of Rangnick, while some continued to work on rehabilitation from injuries.

While United are stressing it’s too early for a decision to be made over the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, sources don’t expect the situation within Ralf Rangnick’s squad to have improved by then.

Brighton have also had issues with positive tests but played against Wolves on Wednesday night, losing 1-0.

Confirming the postponement, the Premier League through a statement on Thursday regretted that the fixture made the it the fourth that have been postponed in the past week.

“While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority.

“Regarding Manchester United’s game on Saturday, the club continues to have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within their squad, which has left them unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford.

“A significant number of COVID-19 cases led to their game against Brentford FC being called off earlier this week, and today additional positive tests have been confirmed. The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.

“It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with.

“In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

