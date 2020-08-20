English premier league announces 2020/2021 season fixtures

The English Premier League has released dates and fixtures for 2020/2021 premier league season with the new season to kick-off on September 12, 2020, after rounding up last season in late July.

The outbreak of coronavirus had disrupted the 2019/2020 season after which players returned to action to complete the season that saw Liverpool football club emerged champions.

However, the Premier League, through its social media page on Thursday, released fixtures for the new season with kick-offs scheduled for 15:00 on September 12.

Liverpool FC, the new newly crowned EPL champion will open their title defense at home to newly-promoted, former English giant, Leeds United football club.

Chelsea football club will start the season away at Brighton football club, while Arsenal will face Fulham away.

Burnley v Man Utd and Man City v Aston Villa opener were postponed due to Manchester’s team involvement in European club competitions after the final round of fixtures last season.

The first round of matches as released on the Premier league website are; Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Leeds Utd

Spurs v Everton

West Brom v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle Utd

Monday 14 September

20:00 Brighton v Chelsea

20:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves

Like previous seasons, 380 matches will be played across different grounds over the course of the season, and fixtures are subject to change but will be played unless stated otherwise.