Pregnant woman, two others die during autocrash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than three passengers, including a pregnant woman, were reported to have died when a commercial bus collided with three other vehicles on Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

It was learnt that the accident, which occurred around 5.00 am at around Ibafo axis of the highway, involved four vehicles, a truck with number plate XY 895 GGE, a granite-laden truck marked, JBD 16 XY, a haulage bus (LND 676 XX) loaded with baskets of tomatoes and another bus (BDG 755 YA) conveying bags of garri.

Confirming the casualties number, the spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, on Thursday, told newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State, that the accident occurred at 5.00 am and cast the accident blame on the driver of the bus conveying bags of garri.

Akinbiyi explained that the driver, who was overspeeding, lost total control of the vehicle and rammed into a truck from the rear, leading to multiple hits by other vehicles that were also behind that bus.

The spokesperson said among the three casualties, who died in the unfortunate crash, two were male passengers of the vehicle responsible for the accident while the other, the pregnant woman, was a trader returning from the market that boarded the other conveying baskets of tomatoes.

Akinbiyi said that the victims were evacuated by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials to Idera Private Morgue in Sagamu, while Trace officials removed the affected vehicles from the road to regulate traffic, saying the vehicles that were involved in the accident have been towed to Sagamu police divisional headquarters.

The TRACE corps commiserated with the families of the deceased passengers, cautioning drivers against excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, and attitude that exposed other road users to risk and danger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

