Pregnant woman, three others die under collapsed tank in Jigawa

At least four women, including a pregnant woman, have been confirmed dead, and several others injured after an overhead water tank collapsed in Zugai village, Roni Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The victims’ bodies were recovered by residents after the solar-powered water tank caved in, trapping those who had gathered beneath it to fetch water.

“People were just trying to get water; nobody expected the tank to give way like that,” a resident lamented, recalling the panic that followed the collapse.

“Three people, including a pregnant woman, died instantly, and others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Unfortunately, one of the women later died from her wounds,” another resident, Imrana Miko, said.

Residents linked the tragedy to long-standing structural weaknesses, noting that the supporting pillars had visibly deteriorated and were no longer strong enough to carry the weight of the fully loaded tank.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Roni Local Government Council, Abba Roni, said that strong winds contributed to the collapse.

“The wind pushed the tank while people were fetching water, and it fell on them,” he explained.

He added that the council had taken responsibility for the medical treatment of the injured and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families, praying for the repose of the deceased.

He also stressed that measures must be taken to ensure the community never experiences such a tragedy again.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Maranda Development Association, Musa Lawal, who described the scene as painful and avoidable, urged authorities to prioritize maintenance of village water facilities.