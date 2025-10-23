Pregnant woman, nine others die in Ondo auto crash

A pregnant woman and nine others have been confirmed dead by emergency officials after a cement-laden truck crushed them to death in Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

The pregnant woman and other victims were crushed by the truck at the gate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in the Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the truck experienced brake failure and rammed into shops along the road where the victims were, destroying goods worth millions of Naira.

It was learnt that the accident occurred yesterday when the truck, which was said to be coming from Obajana in Kogi State, reportedly suffered brake failure while descending a steep hill before crashing into the university community.

According to eyewitnesses, the heavy-duty vehicle smashed through a barricade that had been erected to restrict the movement of articulated trucks within the university area. The impact left several people trapped under the wreckage, while nearby shops and motorcycles were destroyed.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Samuel Ibitoye, confirmed the incident, saying that eight people were confirmed dead at the scene, comprising five males, two females, and a male child.

However, local reports later indicated that the death toll had risen to ten, including a pregnant woman.

Emergency responders, including FRSC officials, police officers, and community volunteers, were involved in the rescue operation, evacuating victims and clearing the road to ease traffic congestion.

Residents of the community expressed anger over the recurring truck crashes in the area, lamenting that similar accidents had claimed many lives in the past. They accused authorities of negligence for allegedly allowing the barricade that restricted heavy-duty trucks to be removed.

Student leaders of Adekunle Ajasin University also decried the tragedy, describing it as avoidable and calling on the state government to urgently reintroduce strict measures to prevent the entry of heavy trucks into the town.

Meanwhile, the FRSC has advised drivers, especially operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles and adhere strictly to traffic safety regulations to avert further tragedies.

The Ondo State Government is expected to launch an investigation into the cause of the accident and consider stricter enforcement of road safety measures in the area.