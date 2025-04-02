Pregnant woman dies after Lagos hospital denies treatment

A pregnant woman in child labour has been reported to have died after being allegedly denied medical care by a private hospital, As Salam Conveslent Centre, in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The woman identified as Kemi Akinbobola.was alleged to have been denied medical care by the health facility over the husband, Folajimi, inability to pay a ₦500,000 deposit for the cesarean session to commence.

In a video seen by The Guild, the woman was seen inside a vehicle, visibly weak, while her husband desperately pleads with her to stay conscious pending when they will arrive at the Epe General hospital where they have been directed to by the private hospital after turning them down.

The husband, in the footage, said: “My goodness, Kemi, look at me. Stay strong, look at me. Think about your kids, please. You need to be very strong for me”.

Speaking after the wife’s death, Folajimi explained that they had initially sought medical care at a private hospital but were turned away due to their inability to pay the ₦500,000 deposit.

According to Folajimi, they initially sought medical attention at a private hospital but were turned away due to their inability to pay the ₦500,000 deposit.

He further stated that they were referred to a general hospital in Epe, but the wife could not survive the journey considering the distance from their community to the secondary healthcare facility.

He said: “Private hospitals in Nigeria. The doctor told me to deposit 500k, and I begged him to start doing whatever was needed to save my wife. we needed emergency support while I run around for the money, but they drove us out like they didn’t care.

“Unfortunately, (they) blindly rejected us and asked me to take her to General Hospital at Epe, even (though) the doctor knows that Epe from Lakowe is way too far for such her condition. Before we rushed her to Epe, she was gone

“How such a wicked institution, well only jah (God) knows and sees all. this is just too much for me.”

Efforts by The Guild to reach the private medical facility proved abortive.