No fewer than 22 Ukrainians have been reported dead and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries, following Russia’s overnight missile attack on Ukraine territory.

The Russian army was said to have attacked Ukraine prison and medical facilities with 37 drones and two missiles, resulting in the death of inmates alongside a pregnant woman who was hit following the attack.

Also among the casualties were two senior citizens, a 75-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, who eyewitnesses narrated that were battered by the drone that hit their community.

As gathered, the attack has worsened the medical crisis in Ukraine, a development that has led to massive panicking among the citizens.

The Head of the military in Zaporizhia, Ivan Fedorov, said that Russia carried out eight attacks on the prison in Zaporizhzhia, adding that the missiles destroyed a penal colony.

”16 people have been killed here and 35 injured. Civilians continue to suffer. Another blatant war crime. A pregnant woman was among three people killed in a Russian missile attack on the city of Kamianske.”

”A private house was damaged in Odessa,” stated Velyka Mykhailivka.

”A driver was hit in his car and he died instantly.The losses would have been worse had we not downed more than 74 drones by Russia to our country.”

The Ukraine authorities stated that Russia must face economic and military blows that strips it of the capacity to wage war.