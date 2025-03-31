Pregnant teacher assaults three pupils in Anambra school

A yet-to-be-identified pregnant teacher has been alleged to have physically assaulted no fewer than three pupils inside a school in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the teacher was teaching the pupils how to read, but the children were not assimilating at the pace the pregnant woman had expected.

Worried by this development, sources said that the teacher assaulted the schoolchildren to compel them to do as she had directed.

As gathered, the incident took place at Unique Nursery and Primary School, which appeared to be operating inside an uncompleted building in the state.

In a video obtained by The Guild on Monday, the female teacher is seen repeatedly slapping and caning the young pupils with force.

The short video, which was already circulating on different social media platforms, showed her carrying out the act multiple times.

Efforts to get the State Government reaction over the development had not been successful.