Power outage cripples medical services at Lagos Teaching Hospital

For patients at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, the last one-week has been a pretty torrid time, as they have found adequate medical care to become a scarce commodity following power interruption currently been experienced around the facility.

It was learnt that medical officials and patients now use torchlight in the wards and while climbing the staircase to avoid sustaining injuries within the premises.

Mostly affected by this development is the Pediatric ward which water supply and other facilities that embellished the ward has become none functioning effectively as they mostly depend on power supply to provide adequate services.

Among what has become a scarce commodity was water which patients that were not on the ground floor have found very hard to source. And in order to address the issue, some patients were said to have now detailed their siblings to wait and fetch water from wherever they could source for it.

Confirming the power outage, LASUTH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, attributed the challenges to epileptic power supply from the Mainland Independent Power Project (IPP).

Fabanwo disclosed that during their engagement with the IPP officials, it was discovered that there was shortage of gas supply to power its turbines.

“The supply to the hospital had been off since Thursday 24th of February, 2022. The hospital’s service areas had since then been powered by generators. Sometimes, due to the age of the generators, power supply has had to be rationed.

“As we speak, there is still no supply from IPP and our information is that there will be none until Monday 28th February 2022.

“Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, in recognition of the acute need of reliable, alternative power supply recently approved the purchase of 3 brand new 500 kva generators which will be installed next week.

“We will continue to try and cover as many parts of the hospital as possible with our generators while this outage lasts. We ask for a little patience from our clients. We are working assiduously to restore normalcy.

“We wish to apprise our many clients of the current power challenge in our hospital, LASUTH”, he added.

