Power distribution firm raises alarm over 20 vandalized transformers in Enugu

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has raised alarm over no fewer than 20 transformers that have been attacked by vandals within three weeks across the state.

The company reiterated its commitment to continue working with critical stakeholders to ensure that the elements perpetrating the dastardly act would be apprehended and brought to book.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, in a statement on Sunday in Enugu, disclosed that four of the suspected vandals had been apprehended.

Ezeh, who narrated the ugly experience EEDC had been going through in the hands of vandals, said that there is no day that passes without the company receiving a report of electrical installation being attacked by vandals.

He said that the suspected vandals apprehended had been handed over to the police stations for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

The EEDC spokesman also called on customers to be more involved in securing electrical installations serving them.

Ezeh commended the efforts of the security personnel, Vigilante Groups as well as the President-General of communities and their teams for the efforts in apprehending the suspects.

“It has gone so bad that the vandals now go as far as draining transformer oil, even after carting away the armoured cables, a situation which is disheartening,

“There is need for our customers to be more vigilant in ensuring that electricity installations sited within their neighbourhoods are protected against attacks by these criminal elements in the society,” he said.

Ezeh stated that vandals capitalised on the poor availability occasioned by the drop in quantum of power generation experienced in the sector in recent times, to perpetrate the criminal acts.

He said that the drop in power supply had adversely affected the company’s daily energy allocation and that they keep committing millions of naira, restoring vandalised installations which is no longer sustainable, considering their current financial state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

