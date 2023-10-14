Poultry owners equip Kano residents on new egg recipes

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) joined their counterparts globally to celebrate the World Egg Day by training of dozens of Kano residents on different dishes they can be prepared with eggs in the state.

PAN stated that the training said was part of the association’s activities to commemorate World Egg Day and expose Nigerians on good meals that can nourish their bodies.

Speaking at the event on yesterday, PAN Kano Branch the Chairman, Dr. Usman Gwarzo, said that World Egg Day is held annually on the second Friday of October and is a time to cherish and celebrate the versatile, affordable, delicious, and nutritious food item that provides sustainable nutrition to help feed people.

“We have the names and phone numbers of every participant who attended the training. We want to create a community where every egg seller knows the farm from which they are buying their eggs. In case anything happens as a result of consuming the eggs, they will know who to hold accountable. We want you to become egg ambassadors,” he said.

Gwarzo urged participants to make use of the knowledge acquired during the training, as he believed that it would be really helpful.

Haruna Musa, a representative of Kano Central Hotel, said he was delighted with the training and would carry whatever knowledge acquired to his hotel.

Pauline, another participant from Patoosh Restaurant, said her expectations for the training were high and she was highly delighted that she was not disappointed.

The training brought together different people from poultry farms, restaurants, hotels, and other segment of the society.

Guild Press reports that the association after the training, visited correctional centers kurmawa, children’s homes, and Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital where eggs were distributed to all freely.

