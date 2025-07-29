Portuguese forward leaves Chelsea for Saudi club after poor performance

Portuguese striker, Joao Felix, has left Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) world club cup winner, Chelsea, for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabia pro-league club, Al Nasri, over lack of playing time in the English club.

Felix, who penned a two-year permanent deal worth £43 million with the Saudi club, left Chelsea after the club reinforced the team with young players who were instrumental in the trophies lifted during last season.

The forward, who notched seven goals in 20 appearances for the London club, secured his move after medical experts certified him fit for the upcoming season during a session at the facility in Al Hilal.

Felix joins Ronaldo following an average performance in the Italian league with AC Milan where he made 21 appearances and scored three goals during the just concluded season.

The 25-year-old, who will be teeing up with his national team captain, Ronaldo, to assist the club in its push to lift the league trophy, has joined his new teammates at their pre-season camp in Austria ahead of the new season.

Chelsea confirmed the forward’s departure through a statement made available to newsmen on its website, saying: ”Joao Felix has departed Chelsea and signed a permanent deal with Al-Nassr.