National

Portuguese defender extends Man City’s stay to 2029

By Felix Kuyinu

Portuguese defender, Ruben Dias, has signed a new contract with Premier League club, Manchester City, to extend his contract at the club till 2029.

Dias, whose initial contract was billed to expire in 2027, after his arrival from Benfica for £65 million in 2020, penned a two year deal with the Mancunians to further rekindle the team’s pursuit in reclaiming the league title having lost out last season.

The 28-year-old, who has helped the Sky Blues win the league title four times alongside the Champions League having arrived five years ago, said he feels elated for the contract extension and is ready to win more laurels with the team.

Following the confirmation of his deal on Friday, the player said: “I am incredibly happy today. I love Manchester. It is my home now and I love the Manchester City fans.

