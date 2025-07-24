Portable, VeryDarkMan fight publicly over Mohbad, other issues

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has escalated his ongoing feud with social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) by leaking a private video allegedly involving the critic, sparking outrage and heated reactions across social media platforms.

The clash between the two began earlier in the week after Portable accused VeryDarkMan of seeking attention through controversial commentary, particularly regarding political figures and the late singer Mohbad.

In response, VeryDarkMan released a diss track titled “Ole”, in which he referenced past allegations of theft involving Portable, including a viral video from 2020 where the singer was allegedly mobbed for stealing a tricycle and mobile phone.

Not to be outdone, Portable fired back with a diss of his own and later took to Instagram to post a private video purportedly showing VeryDarkMan in a compromising situation. The video quickly made rounds online before being taken down, but not before sparking widespread criticism over its graphic nature and concerns about digital privacy.

While some fans rallied behind Portable, others condemned the move as a violation of personal boundaries and digital ethics. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with many users calling for restraint and maturity from both parties.

The face-off has drawn significant public attention, blending music, personal attacks, and digital warfare. Despite the backlash, both Portable and VeryDarkMan appear to be doubling down on their feud, with more diss content expected in the coming days.

As of the time of filing this report, neither party has issued an apology or official statement regarding the leaked video. Legal and regulatory authorities are also yet to comment on the possible implications of sharing such content publicly.