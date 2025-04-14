Portable in Kwara Police net for bullying Osupa

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command following a petition filed by veteran Fuji musician Saheed Osupa.

Okikilola was arrested on a warrant issued by a Magistrate Court in Ilorin following a petition filed by Osupa against the Musician over defamatory statements and death threats.

This incident follows a recent feud between the two artists over alleged copyright infringement, which led to Portable publicly insulting Osupa in a viral video.

According to police reports, Osupa accused Portable of multiple offenses, including criminal defamation, threats to life, incitement, character assassination, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

In a statement issued by the state’s command spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, Portable was apprehended to facilitate an investigation into allegations made by Fuji musician Saheed Osupa.

According to Ejire-Adeyemi, on Monday, to ensure fairness and transparency, Portable’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties.

The command’s spokesperson also disclosed that Okikilola will face further questioning over his statement, and preparations are underway to bring charges in court without delay.

As the situation unfolds, fans and the public await further developments regarding the legal proceedings.